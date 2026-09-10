Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Honoured With Commonwealth Public Leadership Recognition At UK House Of Lords For Governance Initiatives |

Mumbai: “Jai Maharashtra” echoed through the House of Lords on Wednesday as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was honoured with the prestigious Commonwealth Public Leadership Recognition for his citizen-centric, transparent and innovative approach to governance.

Award Recognises Governance Initiatives During CM Tenure

The award, presented at an event jointly organised by the UK Asian Business Council and Canvas for Care Creative Art Campus, recognised initiatives implemented during Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Shasan Aplya Dari.

Beginning his address with “Namaskar – Jai Maharashtra”, Shinde said his social outlook was shaped by witnessing the hardships faced by his mother and wife. Referring to the Ladki Bahin scheme, he said it had given him “crores of sisters” and promoted women’s economic independence.

Award Dedicated To People Of Maharashtra

He described the award as recognition of the hard work and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. He highlighted the state’s infrastructure growth and said Maharashtra aimed to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Shinde invited British businesses to invest in Maharashtra, particularly in fintech, green energy, green hydrogen, deep-tech, education and skill development. He said Mumbai and London, as major financial centres, offered significant opportunities for collaboration.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “visionary and dynamic leader” and said India-UK relations were entering a new era.

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