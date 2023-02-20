Thane: Class 12th students denied hall tickets for not paying fees

File

Thane: The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) board examinations is around the corner and the Nobel Gurukul Convent school and junior college in Kalher, Thane have withheld the hall tickets of ten students of class 12th for non-payment of fees. The college principal refused to give the hall tickets to the students over the non-payment of fees.

The principal of the college said that he will give the hall ticket only if the board of directors ask him to provide the same.

Chairman Bhagwat Prasad Gurukul Education Trust and Noble Education Foundation, Vishwajit Mohanty, said, “We are not afraid of anyone, the social workers and political party leaders protest in front of the school and college to shine their political career. The parents are not paying the fees so it has been clarified that the hall ticket will not be given until the fee is paid.”

