Thane Civil Hospital Lift Malfunctions, Traps 4-5 Patients Including Newborn Baby; All Rescued Safely - VIDEO |

A major tragedy was averted after a lift at the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Civil Hospital suddenly stopped midway, trapping four to five patients inside for some time. Among those trapped was a newborn baby.

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on the internet. The purported video shows security personnel assisting in the rescue of the patients and others who were stuck inside the hospital elevator.

Thane - A lift at the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Civil Hospital suddenly stopped, trapping four to five patients inside for some time. Among those stuck was a newborn baby. The patients, some of whom had saline needles attached to their hands, were immediately rescued by… pic.twitter.com/WE5JHgk863 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 13, 2026

Security personnel launch rescue

According to reports, security personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. With the help of technicians, they opened the elevator doors and safely evacuated everyone trapped inside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Reports further stated that some of the patients trapped inside had saline needles attached to their hands. The sudden stoppage of the lift reportedly caused panic among those inside. Trapped in the confined space, the patients waited for help while hospital staff and security personnel immediately began rescue efforts.

Incident raises maintenance concerns

Fortunately, all those trapped were rescued safely, with no casualties or injuries reported. However, the incident has raised serious questions about the hospital’s technical systems and the maintenance of its equipment.

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