Thane Civic Headquarters Receives Bomb Threat Email Hours After Similar Scare At BMC | X (IANS)

A bomb threat email targeting the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters on Thursday triggered panic on the premises.

Following the threat, the entire building was evacuated as a security precaution. Police personnel and disaster management teams launched a search operation.

Similar Threat At BMC

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide also received a bomb threat email.

According to an IANS report, the email warned of a bomb blast at the Mayor's office on November 26, grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts at metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

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Email Contains Pro-Khalistan Slogans

The alleged email also claimed that IEDs had been planted at multiple locations, including metro stations. It reportedly contained pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre.

The email also mentioned organisations such as the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa.

Nothing Suspicious Found At BMC Headquarters

Search operations were conducted at the BMC headquarters following the threat. However, no suspicious objects were found during the searches. The identity of the sender remains unclear.