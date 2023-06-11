Thane City Police Register Case Against Alishan Dhaba Owners for Illegal Construction | FPJ

The Thane city police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against the owners of Alishan Dhaba for encroaching on approximately 5,500 square feet of land and constructing illegal structures. Alishan Dhaba is situated at the Y Junction on the Mumbai-Pune road in Mumbra.

Earlier, Bhalchandra Ghuge, an officer from the Diva ward office, conducted an inspection of the illegal construction at Alishan Dhaba on April 27, 2023, based on the advice of the Diva ward office assistant commissioner, Pritam Patil. Ghuge discovered that the owners, Mukhtar Shemna and Sameer Shaikh, had undertaken the illegal construction without obtaining any permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Alishan Dhaba did not pay heed to legal notices

Ghuge stated, "We have found that the owners of Alishan Dhaba, Mukhtar Shemna and Sameer Shaikh, have carried out illegal construction without any permission from TMC. When we requested the documents, they were unable to provide them. We issued a notice on April 27, 2023, asking them to explain why they were conducting the illegal construction without permission and why it should not be demolished. They were given 15 days from the notice date to respond. However, the owners of Alishan Dhaba failed to reply and continued with the illegal construction."

Ghuge further informed, "On Friday, we filed a case against the owners of Alishan Dhaba at Thane city police station. We will soon take action against the illegal structure with the assistance of the police."

Ajay Kumbhar, the investigation officer at Thane City police station, stated, "Based on the complaint lodged by TMC officer Balchandra Ghuge from the Diva ward office, we have registered a case under the MRTP Act against Mukhtar Shemna and Sameer Shaikh, and we are currently investigating the matter."