Thane: Chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder Road

A tanker filled with methanol overturned on Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday morning. Traffic police, along with the fire brigade and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) disaster management cell, shifted the tanker to one side and cleared the road for vehicular movement.

According to the disaster management cell, the Tata tanker (MH04 GF 4225) was owned by Fida Husain Ibrahim. It was being driven by Anil Verma, who was drunk. The tanker was headed to Gujarat loaded with 16 tonnes of methanol. "Around 4:30am, it overturned on Ghodbunder Road next to Gaikmukh Chowpatty. The Kasarvadavli police, along with traffic police, fire brigade and disaster management cell, reached the spot. No one was injured in the incident," said Santosh Kadam, head of the disaster management cell.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Thane Traffic said, "The rescue operation was completed at around 7:30pm. The tanker owner himself arranged a hydra and helpers to move aside the tankers. As it was a chemical tanker, handling it with proper care was our priority."

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:38 PM IST