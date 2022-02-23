Thane: Central railway to construct subway between Kalwa-Mumbra on suburban section

The central railway has decided to construct a subway between Kalwa-Mumbra, one of the most sensitive location of CRs suburban section. Before lockdown around on average 10 to 11 cases of trespasser run over were reported between these two stations every year.

According to sources, foot over bridge ( FOB) was planned ny MRVC 3 years back between these two stations . The work was not started though some bhoomipujan was done by some local leader. As the issue was raised 3 months back the site was inspected by CR engineers. As the height of FOB would have been more than nine meters due to bank on the west side; hence this subway has been planned. It will likely be completed before monsoon.

"In view of the changed alignment of 5th and 6th line corridor from Thane to Diva, the proposal of FOB was re-examined by the railways. It was observed that due to local conditions and safety clearance required for AC traction, FOB with a height of up to 30 feet will be required, which is likely to remain under-utilised. "said an officer of CR.

There is a water way bridge towards tunnel at about 300 m distance from trespass location .

This bridge is dry in non monsoon period and used by residents as subway.

Instead of tresspass, till construction of new subway by Railways, residents can walk a little distance towards this bridge and use it to save their precious lives

The new pedestrian subway will be 25.90 meter long. Estimated cost of this subway will be around 1.77 Rs crore. it will cater the up and down fast line. Targeted of compilation is june 30,2020

Earlier residents of Retibunder slums alleged the number of deaths and injuries while crossing rail tracks has been on the rise, because fast trains cross the section at much higher speeds compared to slow local trains. Hence the need for a foot over bridge or an underpass to facilitate connectivity across the tracks increased . According to local residents , since the new lines have opened, local trains and long distance mail -express trains entering in the section without lowering speed, unlike earlier when they would slow down near Mumbra. This has led to panic among the residents of the area. ( between Kalva Mumbra)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:10 PM IST