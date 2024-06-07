Thane: Central Railway RPF Reunites Missing Youth With Family After 9 Months

Central Railway is pleased to announce the successful reunion of a missing youth with his family after nearly nine months of separation. The heartening conclusion to this story is a testament to the diligent efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Kalyan and their commitment to serving the community.

The journey to this reunion began on June 3, 2024, when during an inspection the youth begging near railway colony was observed. Concerned for the youth's well-being, a team from RPF Kalyan was swiftly dispatched to locate and assist him. Upon locating the youth, identified as Arjun Kumar, the RPF team initiated efforts to ascertain his identity and reunite him with his family. Despite initial challenges in communication and obtaining relevant information, the team persisted in their efforts. Through astute observations and linguistic analysis, they determined that Arjun hailed from the Patna district of Bihar as he was communicating in “Magahi” dialect.

With this crucial lead in hand, RPF Kalyan diligently contacted multiple police stations in Patna, as well as engaged with local communities and utilised social media platforms for assistance. Their collaborative efforts bore fruit when they received information from the Dulhin Bazar Police Station confirming Arjun's identity and his family's whereabouts.

The joyous climax occurred on June 6, 2024, when RPF Central Railway reunited Arjun with his father, Ganhori Das, who had been labouring under the assumption of his son's demise. The emotional reunion brought relief and gratitude to Arjun's family and the local community.

The RPF Central Railway is committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, railway property, and assets across its jurisdiction. With a dedicated team of professionals, it upholds the highest standards of integrity, vigilance, and public service. This reunion is a testament to the RPF's unwavering dedication to protecting and assisting the community. This successful outcome underscores the importance of collective effort and compassion of Central Railway in safeguarding the welfare of every individual within communities.