Western Railway: 5 Hrs Jumbo Block Scheduled Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central For Maintenance Work On June 9; Check Details | Representational image

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, 09th June, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local).

Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.