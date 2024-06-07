 General Manager, Central Railway awards the Best Kept Offices of CR Headquarters with Shield and Certificates
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway gave away the Best Kept Headquarter Office awards for the year 2024 at a function on 5.6.2024 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Principal Chief Operations Manager’s Office bagged the Best Kept Headquarter Office award for 2024.

The General Manager presented the Shield for the Best Kept Headquarter Office to S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway.

The 2nd and 3rd Best Kept Headquarter Office Award was won by the Principal Chief Materials Manager’s Office and the Principal Chief Medical Director’s Office respectively.

Jagmohan Garg, Principal Chief Materials Manager and Dr.Shobha Jagannath, Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway received the 2nd and 3rd Best Kept Headquarter Office Award respectively from the General Manager.

Earlier Ram Karan Yadav conducted an inspection of all the Offices of CR Headquarters including Operating, Safety, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunications, Medical, Electrical, Security, Materials(Stores), Commercial, Accounts, Construction, Personnel, Vigilance, Engineering, Public Relations and General Administration on the 15th and 16th of May 2024.

The awards were given on the basis of various parameters like cleanliness, layout, maintenance etc.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Prinicipal Heads of Departments and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present on the occasion.

