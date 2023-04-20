 Thane: Case registered against cop, two others for selling seized gutkha worth ₹2.58 lakh
Thane: Case registered against cop, two others for selling seized gutkha worth ₹2.58 lakh

A case was registered against the three on Tuesday, April 18, based on the complaint filed by assistant police inspector Dhanraj Chandrabhan Kedar

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Thane: The Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi on Tuesday registered a case against a police constable attached to the crime branch and his two accomplices for selling banned gutkha worth ₹2.58 lakh in the black market.

S.A. Indalkar, senior police inspector, Shantinagar police station, Bhiwandi said, "Last month, we confiscated a huge stock of gutkha found in a truck and parked it in the premises of the Bhiwandi crime branch. However, Jitendra Patil, a police constable working in the crime branch, conspired with two unknown accomplices to sell seven big sacks for a total of ₹2.58 lakh in the black market. A case was registered against the three on Tuesday, April 18, based on the complaint filed by assistant police inspector Dhanraj Chandrabhan Kedar.”

