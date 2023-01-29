Thane: Cab operator accuses cop of extortion; case registered | Pixabay

Thane: The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan has registered a case of extortion against a sub-inspector for allegedly demanding Rs 500 from a private cab operator in Kalyan. The case was registered after receiving a complaint from the cab operator on January 28, police said.

As per the complainant, he was on his way to Golavali in the Kalyan area on December 19, 2022, the police sub-inspector stopped his car at the Chakki Naka traffic check post and informed that a fine of Rs500 was pending against him for violating parking rules.

Senior Police Inspector Kolsewadi police station, Mahendra Deshmukh said, “The complainant claimed that the sub-inspector allegedly demanded Rs 500 from him for not being in proper uniform. When he offered Rs 100 to the cop he allegedly demanded Rs 100 more and took away Rs 200 from him. The complainant also said that earlier he did not lodge a complaint as he wanted to consult his friends and relatives.”

“Based on the complaint of the cab operator we registered a case against the sub-inspector under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 384 and 385 (extortion). As of now we have not arrested the sub-inspector and a probe is underway in the case,” Deshmukh added.