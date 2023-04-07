Thane: Builder faces hefty fine of ₹75 crore for damaging water tunnel

File

The BMC has sent a letter to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) requesting to collect a fine of ₹75 crores from the builder responsible for puncturing the water tunnel in Thane. It has now come to light that the tunnel was actually damaged a few months back, said the civic sources.

A 5,500 mm diameter and 15 km long water tunnel takes water to the treatment plant at Bhandup Complex. The water treatment plant provides about 75 % of water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs.

On March 28, the tunnel was reported to be damaged

On March 28, the tunnel was reported to be damaged during the digging of a borewell in Thane. The BMC has earlier estimated to spend ₹13 crore for the repair, which would be recovered from the builder whose workers were responsible for the damage at site in Wagale estate.

Workers had hit and puncture the water tunnel 70 metres below ground last year

It has also come to light that during digging a bore well at the site, the workers hit and punctured a water tunnel 70 metres below ground last year. The BMC has decided to recover ₹ 75 crore as the cost of repairs, for water loss and penalty, said the sources. It has sent a letter to MIDC, said civic sources. Due to repair work, the BMC has imposed a 15 % water cut in Mumbai for 30 days from March 31. Several wards in the city is facing water shortages since then.

Read Also Mumbai faces water shortage due to damaged pipelines and tunnel; residents forced to hire tankers