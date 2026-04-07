Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project Gains Momentum With TBM Nayak Launch Milestone |

Mumbai: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), MMRDA appointed contractor has today marked a major milestone with the successful launch of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Nayak’ for the prestigious Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar along with senior dignitaries and officials. The launch ceremony was attended by MEIL Managing Director Krishna Reddy, Director Mr Subbaiah, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, and other senior MMRDA, government of Maharashtra and project officials, setting stage for the commencement of large-scale tunnelling works for this transformative infrastructure project.

The Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project is a flagship project of the MMRDA aimed at significantly enhancing east–west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Once completed, the 11.84 km long corridor, including 10.25 km of twin tunnels and 1.59 km of approach roads, will provide a direct underground link between Ghodbunder Road in Thane and the Western Express Highway in Borivali. The project is expected to reduce travel time from the current 60–90 minutes to approximately 15 minutes, offering a faster, more efficient commute for thousands of daily users.

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A key highlight of the project is the deployment of 4 advanced Tunnel Boring Machines, including one of India’s largest single-shield hard rock TBMs, featuring a cutter head diameter of 13.34 metres, a length of 86 metres, and a weight of approximately 2,500 tonnes. These machines are being used to excavate tunnels at depths of up to 23 metres, including stretches beneath the environmentally sensitive Sanjay Gandhi National Park, ensuring minimal disruption to the surface and surrounding ecosystem.

The twin tunnels are being constructed with state-of-the-art engineering and safety standards, each comprising two traffic lanes and one emergency lane, with cross-passages at every 300 metres. The project incorporates advanced safety systems such as mechanical ventilation, firefighting infrastructure, smoke detection systems, and retro-reflective LED signage in accordance with international standards, including NFPA 502.

The project has been divided into two civil packages, with the Borivali side covering 5.75 km of tunnelling works and associated underpasses, and the Thane side spanning 6.09 km, including tunnels, a viaduct, and a toll plaza. The project design and consultancy are being handled by the Hill–TCE Joint Venture. As of 31 August 2025, the project has achieved over 8 per cent physical progress, with steady advancement expected following the TBM launch.

Upon completion, the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel is expected to ease congestion on Ghodbunder Road, which currently carries approximately 1 to 1.2 lakh passenger car units daily. The project will also contribute to a reduction in vehicular emissions and noise pollution, while supporting sustainable and integrated urban development. With a projected average daily traffic of around 80,000 vehicles by 2029, the corridor will shorten travel distance by 11 to 15 kilometres, delivering long-term economic and environmental benefits.

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Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel – Key Project Features:

• Total project length: 11.84 km

• Twin tunnel length: 10.25 km

• Approach roads: 1.59 km

• Tunnel configuration: 2 traffic lanes + 1 emergency lane per tunnel

• Cross-passages every 300 metres for enhanced safety

• Advanced TBMs (13.34 m diameter, ~2,500 tonnes)

• Maximum tunnelling depth: ~23 metres

• Environmentally sensitive construction beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park

• Mechanical ventilation, firefighting, and smoke detection systems

• LED and retro-reflective signage compliant with international standards

• Significant reduction in travel time (60–90 minutes to ~15 minutes)

• Decongestion of Ghodbunder Road and reduction in emissions

• Projected traffic: ~80,000 vehicles per day by 2029

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