'Getting Ready To Serve You!': MMRDA Shares Glimpses Of Mumbai Metro 9 & Metro 2B Rakes Decked Up With Decor Ahead Of Grand Inauguration |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority shared glimpses of newly decorated metro rakes for Mumbai Metro Line 9 and Mumbai Metro Line 2B, ahead of their much-awaited inauguration on Tuesday, April 7.

In a video posted on its official Instagram account, MMRDA showcased officials performing traditional rituals, including breaking a coconut in front of the metro rakes as a holy ritual before commencement. The visuals also featured trains adorned with floral decorations, while inside shots highlighted clean, modern interiors designed for a smooth commuter experience.

“We are getting ready to serve you. Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, your smart, comfortable and safe travel choice,” the authority wrote in its post while sharing the video online.

Mega Infrastructure Boost For Mumbai Today

The launch marks a major infrastructure milestone for Mumbai, with four key projects scheduled to be unveiled on the same day. Alongside the metro corridors, the bhoomipujan of the BKC pod taxi project and the inauguration of the Thane-Borivali tunnel are also planned.

Events will be held across multiple locations, with one segment conducted virtually. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, are expected to attend the event.

Metro Line 9 & Metro 2B To Boost Connectivity In Suburbs

Metro Line 9 Phase I, spanning nearly 5 km between Dahisar (East) and Kashigaon, has already received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. The stretch is part of a larger corridor aimed at improving connectivity to Mira Bhayandar and easing congestion for daily commuters who currently depend on overcrowded suburban trains and busy road networks.

Similarly, Phase I of Metro Line 2B, covering around 5.6 km between Mandale in Mankhurd and Diamond Garden in Chembur, is also set to become operational. Once fully completed, the 23.6-km corridor will integrate with major transit systems, including suburban railways, the Monorail and multiple metro lines.

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