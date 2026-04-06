Mumbai: Inauguration Of Metro Lines 9 & 2B, Groundbreaking Of Pod Taxi, Launch Of Thane–Borivali Tunnel Work On April 7; Check Time & Schedule Here

Mumbai: Inauguration Of Metro Lines 9 & 2B, Ground Breaking Of Pod Taxi, Thane-Borivali Tunnel Work Launch On April 7; Check Time & Schedule Here |

Mumbai: The city is set to undergo a major infrastructure milestone with the launch of four projects on April 7. The developments are expected to enhance connectivity and transform daily commuting across the metropolitan region. The inauguration of phase 1 of Mumbai's Metro Lines 9 and 2B, the bhoomipujan of the BKC pod taxi project, and the launch of the Thane-Borivali tunnel will be done after facing a series of delays. According to the official update, the April 7 launch events will be held at three different locations in a phased manner throughout the day, while one event will be held virtually.

Who will attend the launch?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar will be present at the event.

Schedule & Time Of The Launch

The event is set to begin at 10 am at Dahisar (East) Metro Station, where Phase 1 of Metro Line 9 will be inaugurated. The 4.97 km line connecting Dahisar and Kashigaon is expected to provide relief to commuters in the Mira-Bhayander region, which currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion.

- The second event will be held at 11.30 am in Thane's Manpada at the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) launch site. Here, work on the ambitious Thane–Borivali tunnel project will officially commence. The tunnel is expected to significantly cut travel time between Godbunder Road in Thane and Borivali to 15 minutes from the earlier 60-90 minutes.

- The final event is scheduled for 12:30 pm at Diamond Garden in Chembur, where the Phase I section of Metro Line 2B will be inaugurated. The corridor covers a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd, comprising five stations: Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale. Apart from the metro Line 2B, the virtual bhoomipujan of the pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex will be held here. The project aims to introduce a modern, driverless transport system within one of Mumbai's busiest business districts in order to reduce internal traffic congestion.

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