Mumbai Metro 9: Phase 1 Of Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Metro Link To Boost Connectivity Till Andheri After Inauguration On April 3; All You Need To Know

Mumbai Metro Line 9 | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to expand its metro network further, with passenger services on Metro Line 9 Phase I between Kashigaon and Dahisar likely to begin on April 3, 2026. The development comes after earlier deadlines in December and March were missed due to pending certification and technical clearances.

Once operational, the new stretch is expected to add over one lakh passengers within a month to the existing Metro Line 7, with both corridors forming part of the Red Line.

While the Maharashtra government has not yet made a formal announcement, early indications and public statements suggest that the project is ready for inauguration. Trial runs on the 4.5-kilometre elevated corridor have been successfully completed and the line has received the necessary safety clearance, signalling operational readiness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local MLA Announces Inauguration Of Crucial Metro Line

On the political front, BJP MLA from Bhayandar, Narendra Mehta, has publicly indicated April 3 as the likely launch date, describing it as a significant milestone for the region. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, are expected to attend the inauguration, underlining the government’s focus on strengthening suburban infrastructure.

The new metro stretch aims to address long-standing connectivity issues in the rapidly growing Mira-Bhayandar belt, where increasing population and vehicular congestion have led to prolonged and unpredictable commute times. Thousands of daily commuters currently rely on overcrowded road networks, making the metro extension a crucial alternative.

Mumbai Metro 9 Stations |

Metro Line 9 Phase I spans 4.5 kilometres, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, with stations at Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon. Though relatively short, the corridor is strategically important as it extends metro access deeper into the northern suburbs and integrates them with Mumbai’s wider transit network.

Travel Mira Road To Andheri Via Metro

A key advantage of the project lies in its seamless connectivity. At Dahisar East, Metro Line 9 will connect with Metro Line 7, enabling direct travel from Mira Road and nearby areas to Gundavli in Andheri East without the need to change trains. Interchange access to Metro Line 2A will further improve connectivity towards Andheri West and other parts of the city, reducing reliance on road transport.

The Mira-Bhayandar region has witnessed rapid urban expansion in recent years but continues to depend heavily on road-based transport. The metro extension is expected to offer a faster, more reliable commuting option, easing pressure on arterial roads and improving travel efficiency.

In addition to the metro launch, the Golden Nest flyover in Mira-Bhayandar is also expected to open on the same day. Together, these infrastructure projects are likely to majorly reduce congestion and provide commuters with multiple travel options.

With approvals in place and final preparations underway, Metro Line 9 Phase I is poised to reshape daily commuting patterns in Mumbai’s northern suburbs by offering quicker and more predictable journeys.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/