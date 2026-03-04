Mumbai Metro Line 9: Mira-Bhayandar Metro Link Extension Likely To Add Up To 1 Lakh Daily Riders To Lines 2A & 7 | File Photo

Mumbai: The upcoming extension of Mumbai Metro’s western suburban network is expected to majorly ease daily travel for commuters from Mira Bhayandar while sharply boosting passenger numbers on existing corridors.

According to an Indian Express report, officials estimate that the launch of the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 could add between 50,000 and one lakh passengers daily to the combined ridership of Metro Lines 2A and 7.

Metro 9 stations |

The initial stretch of Line 9, comprising four stations, Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Mira Gaon and Kashigaon, is fully constructed and awaiting inauguration. Once operational, the corridor will extend Mumbai Metro Line 7 beyond Dahisar, offering commuters from Mira Bhayandar a direct metro link into Mumbai’s western suburbs. Trial runs have already been conducted, and the remaining procedural formalities are in the final stages, though an official opening date is yet to be announced.

Effective Alternative For Traffic Bottlenecks

According to officials from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), the extension is likely to attract a large number of new users by providing relief from chronic road congestion. “Line 9 will serve as an effective alternative to the traffic bottlenecks near Dahisar toll naka on the Western Express Highway, which should translate into a substantial rise in metro ridership,” an official said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The first phase of Line 9 is expected to be inaugurated along with four stations on Mumbai Metro Line 2B, which will connect Mandale with Diamond Garden in Chembur, further strengthening east–west connectivity in the city.

At present, Metro Lines Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 together carry about 3.4 lakh passengers daily, up from around 2.5 lakh in February 2025. Despite the steady rise, ridership remains far below projections made in the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), which had estimated daily patronage of over six lakh each for Lines 2A and 7 in the early years of operation.

By those benchmarks, current usage stands at just over one-third of the anticipated demand. Long-term projections, however, suggest combined ridership could reach nearly 12.77 lakh passengers per day by 2031.

The four Line 9 stations have already secured safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), indicating readiness for passenger services. Once opened, Line 9 will be seamlessly integrated with Line 7, enabling through travel from Kashigaon to Gundavali without the need for interchanges.

Officials added that metro operations on Line 7 will be ramped up by around 40 additional trips daily after the extension opens. Currently, about 280 services run each day on the line, with the first train departing at 5.40 am and the last service operating past midnight at 12.30 am.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/