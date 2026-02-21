Mumbai News: MMRDA Scraps Metro Line 9 Dongri Depot Over Environmental Concerns, Shifts Operations To Charkop Facility

MMRDA drops the proposed Dongri depot for Metro Line 9 to prevent large-scale tree felling and environmental damage | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has scrapped the Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayander) depot at Dongri, citing environmental concerns and the need to avoid large-scale tree felling.

A senior official said, “Metro Line 9 operations will instead be managed from the existing Metro Line 7 depot at Charkop, with additional support from temporary testing pits to handle rake overhauls.”

Environmental concerns over tree felling

The decision follows concerns over the environmental impact of the Dongri depot, where around 10,000 trees were slated to be cut to make way for the facility. MMRDA has now decided against proceeding with the depot to avoid tree cutting, an official said.

Interim operational arrangement

As an interim measure, the agency will use the Charkop depot to maintain and operate Metro Line 9 services, while also relying on testing pits — a temporary arrangement typically used for inspection and maintenance of metro rakes — to ensure operational readiness.

Meanwhile, experts believe this will increase the time gap between services once Metro Line 9 is opened for the public. Moreover, the Charkop depot may not be adequate once additional fleets are added into service over time.

Administrative and environmental hurdles

The Dongri depot had earlier been mired in administrative and environmental challenges. MMRDA and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were at odds over tree-cutting charges, which were later reduced to facilitate the project. Officials had maintained that tree felling would be carried out in phases and that compensatory afforestation land had been identified in Dhule.

However, with growing focus on environmental safeguards and public opposition to large-scale tree felling, MMRDA has opted to drop the depot proposal and reconfigure its operational strategy for Metro Line 9.

Future depot plans under review

Officials said the revised plan will allow Metro Line 9 to proceed without the ecological cost associated with the Dongri depot, though the long-term depot requirements for the corridor will be reviewed as ridership and fleet size expand.

Prior to Dongri, another land parcel was identified at Rai Morva village for the depot, which was also scrapped following opposition from local residents.

