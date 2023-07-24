Thane: Bombay HC Orders TMC to De-Concretise Trees Along Roads |

A Bombay High Court order has instructed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to remove cement concrete surrounding the trees that were recently planted on both sides of the roads within the TMC jurisdiction. The order has mandated the removal of the cement concrete on a priority basis.

Responding promptly to the court's order, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar called an urgent meeting on Monday, July 24, directing all concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey of all roads within the municipal area. The objective is to de-concretise the stones around the trees and submit a compliance report by July 31.

Bangar emphasised that the removal of concrete around the trees is part of the municipality's commitment to safeguarding and prolonging the life of these vital green assets. The press release issued by TMC clarified that this directive aligns with the orders from the Bombay High Court.

Speaking on the matter, Bangar stated, "The municipal jurisdiction boasts an extensive road network spanning approximately 400 km. Scientifically planted trees adorn both sides of these roads. We need to remove concrete around approximately 7,396 trees, as per the High Court's orders. The ward committee is responsible for surveying the trees and preparing a detailed report. The existing cementing should be promptly removed, leaving a three feet by three feet space free around each tree, with the soil intact."

During the meeting, trees were reviewed on a ward committee basis, and Bangar instructed each executive engineer to prepare a comprehensive report, including details like road names, total number of trees, the count of trees requiring de-concretisation, and the number of existing trees.

Deadline for report July 31

The deadline for submitting this information has been set for July 31. Additionally, while carrying out the de-concretisation work, special care must be taken to avoid affecting various service channels in the vicinity. Moreover, the cement-concrete around trees within the premises of the municipal building will also be removed, with corresponding coordination with the public works department to address cement-concrete removal from trees within other government buildings.

Bangar further highlighted that many private housing complexes in the TMC area are also abundantly covered with trees. Creating public awareness within these complexes will be essential to promote the removal of cement-concrete around these trees.

This concerted effort by the Thane Municipal Corporation aims to uphold the court's directive and ensure the preservation and well-being of trees within the city.