 Thane: Body Of 32-Year-Old Woman Found In Kalyan Lodge Room; Probe On
Thane: Body Of 32-Year-Old Woman Found In Kalyan Lodge Room; Probe On

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Thane: Body Of 32-Year-Old Woman Found In Kalyan Lodge Room; Probe On | Representative Photo

Thane: A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The body of Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said.

Deceased Had Checked In With A Man

Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man.

