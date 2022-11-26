Thane: BJP corporator from Bhiwandi attacked by mob

Representative Image

Thane: In a shocking incident, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Nityananda Nadar was attacked by 20-25 unknown people on Friday in the Lahoti Compound area of Bhiwandi while he was heading from his office to home. Mr Nadar was travelling in his private car, along with his driver and bodyguard. The entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

Following the attack, Mr Nadar sustained serious injuries to his head and mouth. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment. “The attack on me was due to an internal dispute within the party,” Mr Nadar said.

Senior police inspector Chetan Kakade from Bhiwandi city police station said, "A case has been registered against 20-25 unknown persons and we have started investigations based on the CCTV footage. We have also detained one suspect. However, it is still not clear who was behind the attack.”