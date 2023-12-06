Thane: Bhiwandi Road Station Emerges As Key Parcel Hub; Processes 23,296 Tonnes In 9 Months, Generating ₹13.75 Cr | FPJ

The Bhiwandi Road station, once a modest halt in Thane district, has evolved into one of the railways largest and busiest parcel terminals. Strategically located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the station serves as a vital link between the Central and Western Railways.

“The CR's business development unit at the Bhiwandi Road station has showcased remarkable performance from April to November. In this period, 23,296 tonnes of parcels, comprising various items such as furniture, electronics, food products and medicines, were dispatched in 18.38 lakh packages,” said a senior CR officer. The top parcel destinations were Sankrail and Azara stations, bringing in total revenue of Rs13.75 crore in 9 months.

Major e-commerce giants established warehouses in vicinity

Major e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and FedEx have established warehouses in the vicinity. In September 2020, the CR commissioned a state-of-the-art parcel terminal and goods shed, paving the way for parcel special trains. Bhiwandi's proximity to Mumbai and Thane and ample warehousing and parking facilities have also played a pivotal role in its transformation. The station serves as a crucial link for north-south railway traffic and connects the JNPT port.

Railway officials emphasised the efficiency of parcel transportation from Bhiwandi, highlighting reduced first-mile charges and competitive tariffs compared to road transport. The station's central location enables swift deliveries, with routes like Mumbai-Chennai taking only 28 hours, Mumbai-Shalimar (Kolkata) in 36 hours and Mumbai-Azara (Assam) in 50 hours.