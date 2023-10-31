Thane Bags 'Best Station For Cleanliness' Award At Ceremony Held By Central Railway |

The garden at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platform number 18 was on Monday declared the “best kept garden” and the Wadi station of Solapur division was recognised as the “second best kept garden” at the station shield awards held by Central Railway (CR).

Similarly, the Thane station was honoured as the “best station for cleanliness” of CR under the non-suburban grade (NSG) 1 to NSG 5 category stations.

Khadki station of the Pune division received the “best station for cleanliness” shield under NSG-5 to NSG-6 and SG-1 to SG-3 category stations. These shields were given on Monday during CR’s annual awards ceremony.

More Awards Given By Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, CR

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, CR gave away the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar to 109 officers and staff for their outstanding and exemplary work in a function held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre Auditorium.

Divisions, workshops, and railway stations were recognised for their efficiency in various categories. Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions jointly secured the “overall efficiency shield” for 2022-23. Mumbai division excelled in electrical and operating efficiency.

