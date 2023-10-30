Mumbai News: CR Partners With 58 City Hospitals For Treatment Of Train Accident Victims

Central Railway | file pic

Mumbai: In a move aimed at saving lives and improving passenger safety, the Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 58 prominent hospitals located near 33 stations. The primary objective of this collaboration is to provide immediate treatment to victims of train accidents, thereby addressing the urgent need to prevent fatalities caused by a lack of timely medical intervention.

Mumbai’s suburban rail network, operated by the CR, is one of the busiest in the world, with over 38 lakh passengers commuting daily. The overcrowding and hustle and bustle of daily life often lead to unfortunate incidents where passengers fall from moving trains, resulting in serious injuries or even fatalities. In 2022 alone, 560 passengers lost their lives due to such accidents, and this year has already seen 350 fatalities.

One of the critical factors contributing to these fatalities has been the delay in providing immediate medical attention to the injured passengers. According to Rajnish Goyal, Manager of the Mumbai division of the CR, these partnerships are intended to ensure that injured passengers receive prompt and high-quality medical care. The railway staff is now equipped to admit injured individuals to the nearest affiliated private hospital, bypassing the often-crowded government or municipal hospitals. Moreover, the CR has pledged to cover the cost of initial treatment, providing a lifeline to passengers in dire need.

The Mumbai division has also decided to install fencing at both ends of the platforms to curb trespassing and enhance platform safety.