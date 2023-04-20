Thane bags 2nd spot for beautification, cleanliness | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday bagged second position at a beautification and cleanliness competition conducted by the state government’s Urban Development Department. While Nagpur has bagged the first spot, Pimpri Chinchwad has come third. The result was announced at an event in Mumbai on the occasion of Urban Development Day.

Award of Rs10 crore and a certificate to TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award of Rs10 crore and a certificate to TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Present during the award ceremony were Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, BMC commissioner IS Chahal and principal secretary of the urban development department Sonia Sethi.

While the Nagpur civic body received the prize money of Rs15 crore, Pimpri-Chinchwad received Rs5 crore. Bangar said, “It is a great moment for TMC to receive the second rank in cleanliness, beautification and administration. The amount received as award will be used further for beautification projects in Thane.”