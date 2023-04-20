 Thane: Yeoor Forest gates to close at 7 pm daily after locals complain of late-night parties
Thane: Yeoor Forest gates to close at 7 pm daily after locals complain of late-night parties

State forest department responds to protests by environmentalists and residents who had raised alarm against parties at bungalows in the forest till late in the night

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Thane: The state forest department has decided to shut the gates of Yeoor forest at 7pm every day. Only essential services workers, employees of the two canteens allowed by the Bombay High Court, tribal residents and Air Force officers will be allowed entry after the gates are shut.

Alleged night drinking parties in Yeoor

Environmentalists and villagers had protested against the alleged night drinking parties inside the forest, which is regarded as an economic sensitive zone (ESZ).

Nishant Bangera, the founder of NGO Muse Foundation, said, “A large number of illegal hotels have come up inside the forest at Upvan due to administrative neglect in the past few years. Moreover, some political leaders and government officials have bought land from the tribals on a 99-year contract and built bungalows. Therefore, the number of citizens coming from various parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the city has increased in Yeoor.”

Parties take place in bungalows, hotels till late night

Bangera alleged that parties take place in these bungalows and hotels till late in the night. Despite declaring Yeoor as ESZ, no action has been taken by the administration and villagers have been expressing their displeasure, he said.

As per the Bombay High Court order nearly eight years ago, the entrance to Yeoor is to be shut to the general public after sunset and before sunrise. Yet citizens are seen flocking the area till 3am.

A range forest officer, on condition of anonymity, said that even stricter rules can be enforced if the forest department staff is supported by the police. “As of now, we are not receiving any support from the cops even after writing to them several times to provide adequate security,” he said.

Thane: Yeoor forest officials want police help to intensify restrictions
