Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character | Pixabay

A man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district on suspicion of her character, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, they said.

Search launched to trace the 37-year-old accused

The police have launched a search to trace the 37-year-old accused after the body of his wife, identified as Rajashri Bhosle, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds at their residence, an official of Badlapur police station said.

The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.