 Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character

Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character

The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character | Pixabay

A man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district on suspicion of her character, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, they said.

Search launched to trace the 37-year-old accused

The police have launched a search to trace the 37-year-old accused after the body of his wife, identified as Rajashri Bhosle, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds at their residence, an official of Badlapur police station said.

The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Read Also
Thane: 2 groups clash on road after woman accuses few of teasing her in Kalyan, 10 booked; visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character

Thane: Man kills wife in Badlapur on suspicion of her character

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body found in Kon village, police register murder case

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body found in Kon village, police register murder case

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police hold meeting with Mosque Trusts and Maulvi ahead of Eid

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police hold meeting with Mosque Trusts and Maulvi ahead of Eid

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Congress stages protest against central government over shocking revelations of...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Congress stages protest against central government over shocking revelations of...

WATCH: Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence

WATCH: Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence