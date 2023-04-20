Thane: 2 groups clash on road after woman accuses few of teasing her in Kalyan, 10 booked; visuals emerge | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Two groups clashed in the middle of the road on Wednesday, April 19, when a woman from one group accused that a group of men were stalking, teasing her. When the video of the fight went viral on social media, the Khadakpada police in Kalyan registered a case against 10 people from both groups.

The woman suspected that some men were teasing her which led to an argument between the groups.

Woman had gone to dine with her family at a restaurant

Sarjerao Patil, the senior police inspector, at Khadakpada police station, said, "A woman from Irani Basti in the Kalyan Ambivali area had come to a hotel for dinner. She suspected that some men outside the hotel were looking at her and passing comments at her. She informed her husband and family about it. After this, the husband argued with the youth."

Patil further added, "After the argument, both groups went home. Later in the evening, a group from the Irani Basti came to area and started questioning all the men who stalked the woman after which, a fight broke out between both the groups. The video of the incident went viral after which, a police team began to dig into it. No one from either of the groups was ready to file a complaint in the matter. Finally, we registered a case against 10 people from both groups based on the video. We have formed three different teams under the guidance of Kalyan Zone 3 deputy commissioner of police Sachin Gunjal, and assistant commissioner of police Umesh Mane Patil informed Patil. Khadakpada police station crime police inspector Sharad Jhine is investigating the case."