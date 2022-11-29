Thane: Badlapur man kills sister-in-law, attacks wife over property dispute, arrested

Representative Image | File

Thane: In a shocking incident in Badlapur a husband killed his sister -in-law when she came to settle down the property dispute between husband and wife.

The incident took place on Monday, November 28 and the police have arrested the husband said a police officer from Badalapur police station on Tuesday. The accused also attacked his wife and mother-in-law and injured them.

On Monday at around 6 am Nilofar's husband Mohammad Ayub Sheikh came to meet his wife. As soon as Nilofar opened the door accused attacked her with the sharp weapon he had brought with him. Nilofar was seriously injured in this attack. Seeing sister attacked her sister Sanobar and her mother Farida intervened to save Nilofar. But Mohammad attacked both of them and during the attack Sanobar died on the spot and Farida Syed was injured.

Datta Gawade, a senior police inspector, Badlapur (West) police station said, "Farida Syed lives with her two daughters, Nilofar and Sanobar, as well as grandchildren in the Sunset Heights building in Badlapur village. Farida's daughter Nilofar is married and is staying with her mother as she is having an argument with her husband."

Gawde further added, "The local residents of Sunset heights caught Mohammad Ayub Sheikh and handed him over to the police. Nilofar and Farida Syed, who were injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Badlapur."

"Accused Shaikh was working in Dubai. As he did not get along with his wife Nilofar both lived separately. However,there was a dispute between the two regarding Jogeshwari's property and the murder took place due to this dispute. We have arrested accused Mohammed Ayub Sheikh and registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and further investigating the case" informed Gawde.