Thane: Ulhasnagar gets a reserved playground

Thane: After years of follow ups, the Ulhasnagar civic body has finally earmarked plot no. 631 as a reserved playground, said BJP corporator Meena Sonde, who has been raising the issue for a long time. She claimed that for more than a decade, she has been paying from her pocket to fill deep pits on the land spread across one acre. Now, she has sought Rs1.5 crore from the state and civic body to develop the plot located in camp no. 5, Ulhasnagar.

