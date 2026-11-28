Thane Auto-Rickshaw Strike On December 1 Called Off After Pratap Sarnaik Assures Fare Revision, E-Challan Amnesty And Action On Drivers' Demands |

Mumbai: In a major relief for thousands of daily commuters in Thane, the auto-rickshaw strike scheduled for December 1 has been called off following assurances from Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

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During a meeting with the joint action committee of various auto-rickshaw unions, he agreed in principle to most of the drivers’ demands.

Taking cognisance of the unions’ objections regarding the current fare structure, the department will initiate a review to determine revised fares in accordance with the Khatua Committee guidelines.

Additionally, it will be recommended that union representatives be included in future fare-determination committees.

Responding to complaints of alleged arbitrariness and financial exploitation in the name of CNG cylinder hydro-testing, Sarnaik announced that a meeting would be organised during the upcoming winter session under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to find a permanent resolution. The minister also assured strict enforcement action against illegal bike-taxi operators.

To ease the financial burden caused by pending e-challan penalties, the transport department will soon introduce a dedicated amnesty scheme.

Furthermore, the administration has agreed to approve new auto-rickshaw stands at locations requested by the unions, subject to regulatory norms.

Officials have been directed to take immediate steps to cancel permits held by individuals employed in government or semi-government services.