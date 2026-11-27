Mumbai's Film Industry Gets Major Boost As Maharashtra Allots 14 Acres In Mankhurd For Outdoor Shooting | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai's film and cultural industry, around 14 acres of encroachment-free government land in Mankhurd has been made available for outdoor shooting of films, television serials and other cultural productions. The Revenue Department has transferred the land to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) under the Cultural Affairs Department.

Concessions Proposed For Marathi Film Productions

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday handed over the official order for transferring the land to the concerned department. He has also suggested that Marathi film productions should be given concessions for using the facility and asked Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to examine the proposal.

Alternative Land For Film Production

According to officials, the decision follows concerns over the impact of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, which passes through Goregaon Film City and is expected to affect some of its land. Shelar had requested the Chief Minister to allot alternative land in Mankhurd to ensure that film production activities continue without disruption.

Mumbai remains a major centre for film production, but increasing urbanisation and a shortage of large open spaces have posed challenges for filmmakers and producers. The new facility is expected to provide an alternative location for shooting films, television serials, theatre-related productions and other cultural programmes.

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Additional Shooting Space For Filmmakers

Welcoming the decision, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar thanked Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule for facilitating the transfer.

The land is expected to benefit local production houses, filmmakers, directors and artists by providing additional shooting space in the Mumbai region.

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