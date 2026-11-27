JRH Makes Medical History With India's First Implantation Of A Leadless Pacemaker In A Patient With Dextrocardia | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant medical achievement, doctors at Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) of Western Railway have successfully implanted a leadless pacemaker in a 43-year-old patient with dextrocardia and situs inversus, marking the first such procedure in India in a patient with this rare anatomical condition. The case is also among a handful reported worldwide, making it an important milestone in cardiac treatment.

Patient Diagnosed With Rare Cardiac Conditions

The patient, referred by Central Railway, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, along with dextrocardia, in which the heart is located on the right side of the chest, and situs inversus, where the major internal organs are positioned in a mirror-image arrangement. He initially suffered from fainting episodes, recurrent ventricular tachycardia (VT), non-sustained ventricular tachycardia (NSVT) and symptomatic bradycardia, a condition characterised by an abnormally slow heart rate.

Complications Following Conventional Device Implantation

To manage these complications, he underwent a dual-chamber Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (AICD) implantation at an empanelled hospital two years ago. However, repeated vascular and device-related complications led to the removal of the original device and two subsequent replacements over the next two years. Even the third AICD implanted at JRH developed similar complications and had to be removed within a month. The patient was subsequently kept on temporary pacemaker support.

Doctors Successfully Implant Leadless Pacemaker

With conventional treatment options exhausted, the cardiology team decided to adopt a different approach. Since repeated procedures had left the patient with no safe vascular access for conventional device implantation, doctors planned a leadless pacemaker to regulate his slow heart rate, followed by a subcutaneous AICD to protect him against life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms.

Also Watch:

The team successfully implanted the MICRA AV1 leadless pacemaker at JRH. Unlike conventional pacemakers, which require wires (leads) running through blood vessels into the heart, a leadless pacemaker is a compact device placed directly inside the heart. This eliminates the need for conventional pacing leads and a surgical pocket beneath the skin, reducing several device-related complications.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/