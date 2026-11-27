Mumbai Cable Theft Gang Busted, MTNL Cables Worth Lakhs & 2 Tempos Seized In Wadala | File Pic

Mumbai: A gang allegedly involved in stealing MTNL cables was busted in Wadala after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and local residents caught three suspects and handed them over to the R.A.K. Marg police. The police have arrested three accused and seized a large quantity of MTNL cables worth lakhs of rupees along with two tempos.

Some other suspects are reportedly absconding. The arrested accused have been identified as Rashid Mohammad Rais Khan, Saddam Taj Mohammad Khan and Fakruddin Mubarak Ali Khan. All three accused are residents of Kurla West.

Residents And MNS Workers Detain Suspects

According to police sources, at around 2.30 am, the R.A.K. Marg police received information about cable theft in the Hanuman Industrial Estate area on Sahakar Nagar Road in Wadala. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where local residents and an MNS worker, identified as Bajrang, had detained three suspects.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found MTNL cables allegedly removed from an underground road cable chamber. A substantial quantity of stolen MTNL cables was also recovered from two tempos parked at the location. The police subsequently seized the cables and both tempos and arrested the three accused.

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FIR Registered, Further Investigation Underway

As per police sources, an FIR has been registered under Sections 303(2), 324(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The case was registered by API Amol Chavan under the guidance of DCP Central Zone-2 Anurag Jain, ACP Madhuri Yadav-Patil and R.A.K. Marg Police Station Senior Inspector Vinod Tawde. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang allegedly involved in the theft and ascertain the extent of the stolen MTNL cables.

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