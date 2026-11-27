Mumbai Drug Bust: ANC Seizes Charas Worth ₹12.2 Crore At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, 2 Arrested | File Pic

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two men and seized 12.2 kg of charas, worth approximately ₹12.2 crore, from them at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. The two accused are aged 20 and 21. However, the police have not disclosed their names as a team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.

Surveillance Leads To Major Drug Seizure

According to the police, on November 24, 2026, a team from the ANC's Worli Unit was conducting surveillance to identify people involved in the purchase, sale, supply and storage of narcotic substances in Mumbai. During the operation, the team noticed two men behaving suspiciously at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

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The police intercepted the duo and recovered 12 kg and 200 grams of charas, valued at approximately ₹12.2 crore, from their possession.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Following the seizure, a case was registered against both accused under Sections 8(c), 20(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, vide ANC Crime Branch Case, linked to Tilak Nagar Police Station FIR. Both accused were subsequently arrested.

Police Probe Uttar Pradesh Supply Links

During interrogation, the accused allegedly provided information about their upstream supply links. Based on the information, a police team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to investigate the supply network and trace other persons involved in the racket.

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The operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Crime Branch, under the leadership of Police Inspector Santosh Salunkhe, in-charge of the Worli Unit, under the supervision of Sachin Patil, Police Inspector (additional charge), Assistant Commissioner of Police, ANC. Police Inspector Digambar Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Mukund Jadhav and their team were part of the operation.

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