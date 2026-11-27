From Homes To Society: Mumbai Sunni Ijtema Highlights Mothers' Role In Shaping Generations | Smit Divekar

Mumbai, Nov 27: Thousands of women attended the first day of the 34th Annual International Sunni Ijtema at Azad Maidan on November 27 to hear the message that mothers play a vital role in shaping the future of society.

Addressing the congregation, Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of Sunni Dawate Islami, which is organising the three-day event, said that human superiority is not determined by gender, colour, race, language or nationality, but by faith, piety and righteous deeds.

🎥 Women From Muslim Community Gather In Large Numbers For Annual Sunni Ijtema At Mumbai’s Azad MaidanVisulas by @vssalman007 #AnnualSunniLjtema #Mumbai #MumbaiNews #AzadMaidan #SunniLjtema https://t.co/8i1p8THYPH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 27, 2026

Role Of Mothers In Shaping Generations

Highlighting the role of women in shaping children and building future generations, Noorie urged mothers to create a home environment characterised by prayer, honesty, discipline and good character. He said that a child's moral and spiritual foundation is laid within the family and that mothers have a particularly important responsibility in this regard.

Smit Divekar

Referring to an incident from the life of Prophet Muhammad, Noorie said that when asked who deserved the best companionship, Prophet Muhammad replied, "Your mother" three times, followed by "Your father".

Dignity And Honour Of Daughters

Noorie also highlighted the love and affection the Prophet showed towards his daughters, explaining that Islam transformed the status of daughters by granting them dignity and honour in a society where their birth was sometimes regarded with disapproval.

Family Harmony And Moral Responsibility

Describing the family as one of the building blocks of society, Noorie said a peaceful and harmonious household requires mutual respect, compassion, cooperation and responsible conduct from every member. He pointed out that family harmony cannot be achieved merely by demanding one's rights; it also requires fulfilling one's responsibilities towards others. Strong families and morally responsible generations, he said, are essential for building a peaceful and compassionate society.

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Noorie urged women to uphold modesty, self-respect and moral values, emphasising that a person's character and conduct are more important than outward appearance.

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