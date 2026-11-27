Protecting Childhood: Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Prevent Child & Forced Marriages | File Pic

Panvel, Nov 27: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised awareness programmes at Siddhi Kirawale and Kalamboli on Friday to highlight the need to prevent child marriages and forced marriages, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Child Marriage and Forced Marriage on November 27.

The programmes were organised by the civic body's Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) cell to raise awareness about these social evils and encourage community participation in preventing them.

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Citizens Pledge To Prevent Child Marriages

Citizens were informed about the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the adverse consequences of child marriage, measures to prevent the practice and the rights and protection of children. Participants were also administered a social pledge to oppose and prevent child marriages.

Focus On Girls’ Education And Empowerment

The importance of educating girls, providing them with skill development opportunities and helping them become financially independent was emphasised during the programmes. Citizens were urged to take collective responsibility for preventing child marriages and report any such incidents to the concerned authorities.

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The programmes were conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and Deputy Commissioner of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Dr Rupali Mane. Vinaya Mhatre conducted the programme and provided information, while Navneet Thorat proposed the vote of thanks.

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