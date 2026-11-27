Panvel Civic Body Takes Demolition Action Against Illegal 10th Floor In Khanda Colony, Warns Buyers | File Pic

Panvel, Nov 27: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday carried out demolition action against an unauthorised 10th floor of a building on plot No. 26, Sector 17, Khanda Colony, near Khandeshwar railway station.

The civic administration cut the iron reinforcement rods erected for the construction of the additional floor using gas cutters and initiated action to remove the unauthorised structure. A board declaring the 10th floor as an ‘unauthorised construction’ was also installed at the building's main entrance.

अनधिकृत बांधकामाविरोधात पनवेल महापालिकेची कारवाई; शिव डेव्हलपरच्या इमारतीचा दहावा मजला निष्कासितखांदेश्वर स्टेशन रोडवरील इमारतीच्या प्रवेशद्वारावर ‘अनधिकृत बांधकाम’चा फलक; सदनिका व गाळ्यांची खरेदी-विक्री न करण्याचे आवाहन.#panvelmuncipalcorporation #अनधिकृतबांधकाम #कारवाई #panvel — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) November 27, 2026

Construction Continued Despite Civic Notice

According to the civic body, the developer had constructed the 10th floor without obtaining the necessary permission from the municipal corporation and in violation of the sanctioned building plan. The administration had earlier issued a notice to the developer, but construction continued despite the notice, prompting the civic body to undertake demolition action on Friday.

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Following orders from Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the 10th floor has been officially declared unauthorised. The civic body has directed that no further construction be undertaken on the floor. It has also cautioned people against purchasing or selling any residential flats or commercial units located on the unauthorised floor.

PMC Continues Crackdown On Unauthorised Constructions

The action was carried out following instructions from Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke. Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Balaram Ratambe, Ward Superintendent Rajesh Dongre, encroachment department staff, Raigad security personnel and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel were present during the operation.

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The civic administration said it was continuing its drive against unauthorised constructions and appealed to citizens to verify building permissions and the legal status of properties before purchasing residential or commercial units.

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