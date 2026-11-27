Maha CM Relief Fund Registers On Social Stock Exchange To Raise Funds For Critical Treatment | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: In a move to mobilise additional resources for patients requiring expensive medical treatment, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has registered itself on the Social Stock Exchange, opening up a new avenue to raise funds from corporate companies, foundations and individual donors.

The initiative aims to widen the fund's donor base and generate additional financial support for economically weaker patients suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer, heart diseases, kidney and liver disorders, neurological conditions and rare diseases.

The registration comes amid a significant increase in the number of patients approaching the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for financial assistance over the past few years. The new platform is expected to help mobilise resources for costly and advanced medical procedures, including organ transplants and specialised surgeries.

New Platform To Expand Healthcare Funding

The Social Stock Exchange, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), operates through the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It provides a structured platform for eligible social organisations to raise funds for welfare activities. Non-profit entities can mobilise donations through instruments such as Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP), which allow contributions without any financial returns to investors.

The platform is expected to help the CMRF reach corporate houses contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, philanthropic foundations, large donors and social sector investors. It will also enable wider participation in healthcare funding and help assess the social impact of assistance provided to beneficiaries.

Efforts To Strengthen Corporate Partnerships

The CMRF has already been exploring additional funding avenues through partnerships with corporate companies and hospitals, including tripartite funding arrangements and memorandums of understanding with voluntary organisations. The Maharashtra Public Relief Society has also been established to mobilise additional resources for patients suffering from serious illnesses.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell, said the registration was carried out following the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Financial Assistance For Advanced Medical Treatment

"Proposals requiring substantial expenditure for treating rare diseases and conducting expensive and advanced surgeries will also be registered on this platform in the coming days. This is expected to increase corporate participation. Additional assistance raised through the platform will also help strengthen healthcare facilities in drought-affected areas of the state," Naik said.

The primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that financial difficulties do not prevent needy patients from accessing critical medical treatment.

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