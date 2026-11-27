Green Cover Under Threat? Navi Mumbai Activists Question NMMC's Plan To Fell 44 Trees | AI

Navi Mumbai: Environmental activists have questioned the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) proposal to fell 44 trees and transplant another 205 to make way for infrastructure work involving a 1,500 mm diameter main water pipeline from Parsik Hill Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) to Punyanagari in MIDC, Nerul.

Activists Question Short Objection Window

The civic body has issued a public notice expressing its intention to grant permission for the proposed tree cutting and transplantation. The notice, digitally signed on November 16 and published on November 17, gives citizens seven days to submit objections, effectively setting the deadline at November 24.

Environmentalists have questioned the short window provided to residents to examine the proposal and submit their objections. They have also urged citizens, particularly those living in and around Parsik Hill, to raise their concerns even though the stipulated objection period has passed.

Activists have questioned whether the proposed work is being adequately explained to citizens, with concerns also being raised over infrastructure development involving an underpass tunnel. They argue that the issue goes beyond routine tree trimming and involves the loss of established trees.

Concerns Over Survival Of Transplanted Trees

Another major concern is the survival of the 205 trees proposed to be transplanted. Environmentalists pointed out that transplantation does not guarantee survival, with many transplanted trees failing to adapt to their new locations.

They emphasised that mature trees take several years to grow and provide environmental benefits, and cannot be easily replaced by planting or relocating saplings. They questioned the need to sacrifice established green cover in the name of development without adequate safeguards and accountability for the survival of transplanted trees.

249 Trees To Be Affected

According to the NMMC notice, a total of 249 trees will be affected by the proposed work, of which 44 are earmarked for felling and 205 for transplantation. The affected species include peepal, gulmohar, babul, tamarind, neem, mango, banyan, jamun, coconut, jackfruit, rain tree and eucalyptus, among others.

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The notice was issued under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. Citizens were asked to submit written objections to the NMMC A Ward office at CBD Belapur within seven days of publication. The civic body also invited information about bird nests, if any, on the affected trees.

Environmentalists Demand Greater Project Transparency

Environmentalists have called for greater transparency on the project, details of the trees proposed to be felled and transplanted, and the measures planned to ensure the survival of the transplanted trees.

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