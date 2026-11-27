Mumbai's ₹2.2 Crore 'Boss Scam': Maharashtra Cyber Recovers ₹1.81 Crore Within A Month | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major relief to a Mumbai-based company duped in a cyber fraud, Maharashtra Cyber has successfully recovered and facilitated the refund of ₹1.81 crore out of the ₹2.2 crore siphoned off by fraudsters through a 'Boss Scam'. More than 90 per cent of the defrauded amount was returned to the company within a month of the incident.

Fraudsters Impersonated Senior Company Executives

The fraud took place on October 28, 2026, when cybercriminals allegedly impersonated senior executives of the company and tricked employees into transferring funds under the pretext of urgent business requirements. This modus operandi, commonly known as a 'Boss Scam', involves fraudsters posing as senior officials to manipulate employees into authorising large financial transactions.

Following the complaint, Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR (CR No. 86/2026) on October 29 at its Nodal Cyber Police Station in Mumbai under Sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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Swift Investigation And Financial Recovery

Maharashtra Cyber immediately initiated a financial trail investigation and coordinated with banks and financial intermediaries to trace and freeze the defrauded funds, preventing their further withdrawal or transfer.

The agency also facilitated legal proceedings for the return of the money. Following an order passed by the court on November 23, Maharashtra Cyber pursued the matter with the concerned banks, resulting in ₹1,81,00,446 being credited back to the victim company's bank account.

The recovery of over 90 per cent of the amount within a month is being viewed as a significant achievement, highlighting the importance of swift intervention, financial tracking and coordination with banking institutions.

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Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory To Companies

Maharashtra Cyber has cautioned corporate organisations and employees against such impersonation-based frauds and advised them to independently verify urgent payment instructions, particularly high-value transactions, through trusted communication channels before transferring money.

Citizens who fall victim to cyber financial fraud can report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), call the helpline 1930 or approach Maharashtra Cyber headquarters at Millennium Business Park, Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

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