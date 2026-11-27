Mumbai Local Trains Set For Safety Upgrade As Western Railway Completes Kavach Trial On 50-Km Stretch |

Mumbai: In a significant step towards introducing an advanced train protection system on Mumbai's suburban network, Western Railway has successfully conducted a locomotive trial of Kavach, India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, on the 50-km Virar-Mumbai Central section. The trial, conducted over the nights of November 20-21 and November 21-22, covered all six lines, including the fast and slow corridors as well as the Harbour lines. The tests were carried out between Virar and Mumbai Central, excluding the Bandra section.

Safety Features Tested Across Six Lines

The trial covered six lines – Up and Down Through lines, the fifth and sixth lines, and Up and Down Harbour lines. Railway officials tested various safety features designed to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD), overspeeding and rear-end collisions. According to Western Railway, all the planned test cases were successfully completed during the two-night exercise.

Western Railway has successfully completed Kavach locomotive trials across six railway lines on the Virar–Mumbai Central corridor, testing collision prevention and emergency communication. A step towards safer Mumbai local travel.https://t.co/s2xa1Zs9w8Credit: Mid-Day https://t.co/CG6w3ywl7x — m-Indicator (@m_indicator_app) November 27, 2026

The tests included cab signalling, in which signal aspects were correctly displayed on the Driver Machine Interface (DMI) across all six lines. Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) verification was also completed successfully. Kavach's speed control mechanism was tested at 30 kmph and 15 kmph on loop lines at Goregaon, Andheri and Borivali. Calling-on signals were tested at Andheri and Goregaon, while Station SOS functionality was checked at Borivali and Andheri.

Emergency Response And Collision Prevention Tests

Other critical safety features tested included Loco SOS, which triggers an emergency response in case of an unusual stoppage in a block section, and SPAD prevention at selected signals in Vasai Road and Andheri. The system's response when a signal turns red was also checked at Khar Island. A rear-end collision scenario was simulated using a virtual locomotive ahead at Palghar, while the RFID tag reading sequence was verified on the driver's display across all six lines.

Technical Issues Identified During Trial

However, the trial also brought some minor technical issues to light. Missing and invalid RFID tags, along with low radio-frequency signals and communication-related problems, were noticed during the exercise. Railway teams attended to these issues during subsequent field checks on November 23 and 24.

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Towards A Safer Suburban Railway Network

The successful trial is an important step towards extending Kavach protection to one of the busiest suburban railway corridors in the country. Mumbai's suburban network carries millions of commuters every day, making train safety a critical concern. Kavach is designed to assist loco pilots by providing alerts and automatically applying brakes when necessary, particularly in situations involving overspeeding or the risk of collisions.

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