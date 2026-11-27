Pune's Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears 14.50 Lakh Sq Ft In 11 Days, PMC Warns Repeat Offenders | X - navalMH

Pune, Nov 27: Continuing its intensified anti-encroachment drive across Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished and removed unauthorised constructions spread across 2,20,530 square feet on Friday, taking the cumulative area cleared during its 11-day campaign to approximately 14.50 lakh square feet.

The Friday operation covered several prominent locations across five municipal zones, including Kharadi, Keshav Nagar, Dhayari, Narhe, Bavdhan, Koregaon Park, Wakdewadi, Bibwewadi and Dhankawadi. The civic administration targeted unauthorised structures and encroachments occupying roads, footpaths and other public spaces as part of its ongoing drive to make Pune encroachment-free.

Date 26/11/26Zone 1- Nil today also staff diverted to zone 4 for yesterday pending demolitionZone 2 - 21050 sqft Parage Nagar to welcome hall chowk Kondhawa khurdZone 3 -BAVDHAN- 5910 sqftZone 4 -karwai at forest park to lohagaon smashanbhumi परिसर....72200 + sawant petrol pump to 509 chowk ....10200... Total = 82400 sqft...Zone 5 - 70000 sqftसहकारनगर परिसरZone 6 - 43500Pashan-Sus Road Pashan Balaji Chowk, Dolphin Chowk, Shivshakti Chowk,Total cleared area TODAY 222860 sqft . These are mostly front margins. Action will continue till city reclaims its well-deserved open space. — Office of PMC Commissioner (@navalMH) November 26, 2026

Zone 1 Records Highest Demolition Action

Zone 1 recorded the highest action on Friday, with 69,950 sq ft cleared across two locations. The operation covered the Kharadi East bypass road, Gaothan Road and Zenstar IT Park Road, where 41,150 sq ft was cleared. Another 28,800 sq ft was removed along Keshav Nagar-Manjari Road, including Renuka Mata Mandir Chowk.

Zone 2 recorded 51,500 sq ft of demolition, covering Old and New Dhayari, from Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Pari Chowk (27,200 sq ft), and Narhe, from Control Chowk to the rear side of Nawale Hospital (24,300 sq ft).

Demolition Operations Across Other Municipal Zones

In Zone 3, the PMC cleared 33,780 sq ft in Bavdhan Khurd, along the Chandani Chowk-Bhugaon Road stretch. Zone 4 recorded 17,800 sq ft of action in Koregaon Park’s Lane Nos. 5, 6 and 7, as well as Wakdewadi.

Zone 5 witnessed the removal of 47,500 sq ft of encroachments, including 12,500 sq ft along Bibwewadi, Upper Bibwewadi and Bibwewadi Road, and another 35,000 sq ft in the Dhankawadi-Katraj area. No demolition was carried out in Zone 6, where notices were issued for encroachments along a DP Road, but staff were unavailable for the operation.

PMC To Continue Anti-Encroachment Drive

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has maintained that the drive will continue across Pune, with a focus on reclaiming public spaces and ensuring that building front and side margins are not occupied for private commercial activities.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Ram said, “The most important aspect is that the front and side margins cannot be used for any private purpose. We are making these spaces accessible to the public so that citizens can have access to better and functional public spaces. The action will continue and we will make Pune city free from encroachment soon.”

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Permanent Sealing For Repeat Violators

Warning against repeat violations, he said that establishments found re-establishing encroachments after civic action would face permanent sealing and criminal cases.