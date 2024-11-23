Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Rais Shaikh, Know Constituency-Wise Winners

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) & MLA Rais Shaikh (R) | File Pic & X @Umairkhusro

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contesting the assembly election in the Kopari Panchpakhadi assembly, secured victory by 120717 votes. CM Shinde defeated UBT's candidate Kedar Dighe, who is the nephew of Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe, and obtained 38343 votes. The election commission began counting votes on Saturday at about 8 AM. In the Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Thane Assembly

In Thane assembly, the incumbent MLA Sanjay Kelkar received a ticket from BJP and won with a margin of 58253 votes. UBT's Former MP Rajan Vichare lost and received a total of 62120 votes. MNS's pitted candidate Avinash Jadhav, who lost, received a total of 42592 votes in the assembly election. Jadhav was in the third rank. It is notable that Vichare was pitted against Eknath-led Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske in the Loksabha election. Vichare was defeated by Mhaske.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly

In the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly, Incumbent MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad received a ticket from Sharadchandra Pawar-led NCP. He has been elected for the fourth time, winning straight with a margin of 96228 votes. While the NCP candidate led by Ajit Pawar, a four-term corporator Najeeb Mulla, lost and secured a total of 60913 votes. Earlier, Mulla was with Avhad, and they were seen together. However, after the split in the NCP party, Mulla joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Bihwandi East

In Bhiwandi West, after a long see-saw battle, results for Bhiwandi West are finally out. BJP two-term incumbent MLA Mahesh Choughule has won with a margin of 31293 votes. Choughule defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Riyaz Azmi, who secured a total of 38879 votes, Rebel Congress candidate pitted independent Vilas Patil, who received a total of 31579 votes, lost, Congress fielded Dayanand Choraghe, who received a total of 21980 votes, lost, AIMIM fielded Waris Pathan, who received a total of 15800 votes, also lost.

In Bhiwandi East, the one-term incumbent MLA Rais Shaikh received a ticket from the Samajwadi Party and won by securing 52015 votes. Shaikh defeated UBT's Candidate Santosh Shetty, who received a total of 67672 votes. It is notable that in 2014, Shetty received a ticket from the BJP and contested the election but was defeated by the Shiv Sena's Rupesh Mhatre. In 2019, he left the BJP, joined the Congress, and again contested from Bhiwandi (East), only to lose to the Samajwadi Party’s candidate, Rais Shaikh. After the election, Shetty rejoined the BJP. In 2024, Shetty left the BJP and joined hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and contested from Bhiwandi East.

Bhiwandi Rural

In Bhiwandi Rural, the incumbent MLA Shantaram More, who received a ticket from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, won with a margin of 57962 votes. More defeated UBT's candidate Mahadev Ghatal. Ghatal, who lost, received a total of 69243 votes.

Shahapur Assembly

In the Shahapur Assembly, Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded Daulat Daroda, who won with a margin of 1672 votes. Daroda defeated the NCP candidate Barora Pandurang Mahadu, who was led by Sharadchand Pawar. Mahadu lost and received a total of 71409 votes.

Ulhasnagar Assembly

In Ulhasnagar Assembly, incumbent MLA Kumar Ailani received a ticket from BJP and won with a margin of 30754 votes. Kumar defeated former four-term MLA's son Pappu Kalani's son, Omie Kalani, who received a ticket from Sharadchand Pawar-led NCP. Omie Kalani, who lost, received a total of 51477 votes. VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) fielded candidate Sanjay Gupta who lost and received a total of 7473 votes, marking third in the election fray.

In 2009, Pappu Kalani contested the election as an independent against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Kalani was defeated and Ailani won by 7500 votes. In 2014, Pappu Kalani's wife Jyoti Kalani contested the election from NCP against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Ailani was defeated by Jyoti. Jyoti Kalani won by 1800 votes. In the meantime, Pappu was in jail. In 2019, Jyoti was contested from NCP and pitted against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Jyoti was defeated and Ailani won by 2000 votes.

Kalyan East

In Kalyan East, Sulbha Gaikwad, the wife of the incumbent MLA Ganpat Gaikwad who is in jail, received a ticket from BJP. Gaikwad won by 26,408. Sulbha Gaikwad defeated the rebel candidate Mahesh Gaikwad. Eknath Shinde led Shivsena's Mahesh Gaikwad, who was a leader from Kalyan East, filed his nomination as an independent. Mahesh lost, who received a total of 55,108 votes, while UBT's candidate Dhanjay Bodare who lost by securing a total of 39,512 votes. It is notable that Ganpat Gaikwad is in jail for allegedly shooting at Shinde faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar police station in February of this year.

Dombivli Assembly

In the Dombivli assembly, Incumbent MLA and PWD minister Ravindra Chavan won by a margin of 77106 votes. Chavan defeated UBT's candidate Dipesh Mhatre, who lost by securing a total of 46709 votes. Chavan had been elected in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Kalyan Rural Assembly

In the Kalyan rural assembly, the incumbent MLA Pramod (Raju) Patil received a ticket from MNS and lost by a margin of 66396 votes. Eknath Shinde, leading Shiv Sena, fielded Rajesh More, who won by securing a total of 141164 votes, while UBT's fielded candidate Subhash Bhoir lost and received a total of 70062 votes.

Kalyan West

In Kalyan West, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has pitted incumbent MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, who won by a margin of 42454 votes. Bhoir defeated UBT's candidate Sachin Basare who lost and received a total of 83566 votes. Meanwhile, MNS fielded candidate Ulhas Mahadev Bhoir who lost by securing a total of 22114 votes.