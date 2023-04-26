Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell traces girl from Odisha who eloped with a man in 2019

Representational Image

Thane: The Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) traced a young woman nearly three years after she eloped with a man to Odisha. The woman was traced with the help of her Aadhar Card number said a police officer from AHTC on Wednesday.

The woman was 17-years-old when she went missing in 2019 prompting her father to file a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivali said assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan of the AHTC, Thane.

Chavan said, "We as a part of our exercise to review undetected cases recently tried to track down the girl with the help of her Aadhaar Card number and succeeded in tracing her to Odisha.

"The girl who is an adult now had eloped with a 28-year-old man and the two married later. While the young woman was united with her family, the man was arrested and handed over to the Manpada police."