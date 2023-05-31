Thane: Anti-Drug rally organised in Mumbra to combat drug addiction

An anti-drug rally was organised on Wednesday in Mumbra on the occasion of No-Tobacco Day under the leadership of Marjia Shanu Pathan. Hundreds of youth from the Mumbra participated in the fight against drug abuse.

Drugs are being sold in Mumbra through some miscreants and the rally was organised to seek immediate action against drug suppliers and to make the city aware of the ill effects of drug addiction. The rally started from Amrit Nagar to Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and ended at Mumbra Police Station.

Rally calls for action against drug peddlars

During the rally, many young men and women expressed their determination to plan an anti-narcotics campaign in the Mumbra Kausa area to make Mumbra drug-free.

Marjia Pathan, a social activist from Mumbra said, " Drug trafficking has increased in Mumbra, Kausa areas for the past few days. Unfortunately, youngsters and college students are falling prey to drug addiction and local police as well as the state government are not able to do anything in tackling the social menace. Also, youths from normal families are turning to crime. I have launched an anti-drug campaign in Mumbra and as part of it the anti-drug rally was taken out on Wednesday to coincide with the Anti-Tobacco Day."

The ill-effects of drug abuse highlighted at the rally

A large number of children, youths, women, men, doctors, priests, and social workers participated in this rally. The youths held placards with the message, "No Drugs; No Drugs; Stop Drug Abuse." During the rally, Pathan also said that the miscreants selling narcotics should be expelled from Thane district. Also, action should be taken against the shops selling tobacco products. Pathan said, "Parents should also keep an eye on their children and also teach them good habits so that a good and intelligent generation will be created. I will also talk to relevant authorities to ensure that the drug menace is eliminated from the area." A delegation met the Mumbra police and submitted a statement to the police and requested them to make Mumbra drug-free.