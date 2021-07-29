Mumbai: 49-year-old woman arrested for peddling drugs in Mumbra

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested for illegally selling and supplying drugs in Mumbra recently.

The woman has been identified as Bilkis Mohammed Suleman Shaikh. The anti-narcotics cell of the crime branch said that she used to operate in Mumbra and Daighar-Shil area.

The Mumbai crime branch had arrested a man, Kushal Dongare, for peddling drugs and had seized 12 kg marijuana worth Rs 2.40 lakh from him recently. During interrogation, the accused told the cops that Bilkis had supplied the drugs to him.

The cops then laid a trap and arrested Bilkis near Kalyan. “We have seized Rs 2.37lakh in cash from her,” said an official.

“We have arrested both the accused and are trying to establish who their supplier is,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.

A case has been registered against under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance act.