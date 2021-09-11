Thane: ANC nabs drug peddler with mephedrone worth Rs 1.25 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a drug peddler with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the ANC of the Thane city police laid a trap and nabbed Pranay Mahale (29) from Manpada junction on Friday, assistant police inspector Jaimala Wasave said.

The ANC team recovered 17 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 1.25 lakh from the accused, who was charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him into police custody till September 15, she said, adding that further probe is underway to trace the source of the contraband.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:28 PM IST