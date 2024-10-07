 Thane: Ambernath Woman Files Complaint After Obscene Fake Instagram Profiles Created To Harass Her
According to the police, the victim is a resident of Ambernath in Thane and runs a food stall. Recently the victim was informed by a relative of hers that someone was messaging him from her new Instagram ID.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
A 32-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police after she learnt that someone had created bogus Instagram profiles of her and morphed her photographs in an obscene manner.

The woman then asked her relatives to share messages and details about the said Instagram ID with her. On checking the said two profiles, the victim learnt that the creator of the said profiles had posted objectionable comments and her obscenely morphed photographs.

Troubled with this, the victim approached the police. A case has been registered under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

The victim in her complaint stated that someone had purposefully created these fake profiles and had posted objectionable content on it to create rift between her and her husband.

